Have you ever wondered what it would be like to wander the forest as a ten-point buck or quick-moving doe? Show off your antlers in Deer Simulator, a game where you walk the world as a deer. Unfortunately, you have to watch out for bears, wolves, and hunters, but you can also find a mate, start a family of fawns, and make the forest beautiful for your offspring. Strengthen yourself and your family by munching on green leaves. There are over 60 species of deer in the real world, and several are represented in this game. Complete wild challenges to earn coins for customizations. Make your deer as pretty as you want it to be with unique markings.

Website: poki.com

