Death was not enough to keep these evil spirits down. Defend yourself against the onslaught of zombies, vampires, ghosts ... and more. The longer you play, the stronger they get. Survive for as long as you can, but it is only a matter of time before you are ... DEAD AGAINDead Again is created by Lax Viking Games. This is their first game on Poki and they were one of the winners of the JS13K competition!You can play Dead Again for free on Poki.Dead Again can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

