Dana: Relics for Sale is a platform game where you are a relic hunter who is tasked with recovering lost relics from various merchants. Traverse ancient forests and run through icy wastelands to find invaluable treasures, jump on or over enemies and obstacles, collect coins and gems, and pick up keys that will unlock doors to more exciting adventures! Can you find all of the relics in the several challenging levels and sell them all? Don't forget to share this game with your friends!Move - A/D or Arrow keysJump - W or Space barPick up/Throw - Z or EDana: Relics for Sale is created by Ulpo Media. Play their other game on Poki: Grow Up the CatsYou can play Dana: Relics for Sale for free on Poki.Dana: Relics for Sale can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

