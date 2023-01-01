Cyberpunk Ninja Runner is a 3D parkour running game created by Flying Sheep. Run, jump and dash around on the cyberpunk-styled buildings around you to reach the end of the level ! You can accelerate by doing figures and stylish moves to go faster ! Rush in !Move Left - A or Left arrow key Move Right - D or Right arrow keyCyberpunk Ninja Runner was created by Flying Sheep.

