Cyber Cars Punk Racing is a 3D driving game where you take part in high-speed car races in a sky-high futuristic city. Go full throttle and burn asphalt as you dodge and pass your opponents, activate nitro to accelerate even more, and do what it takes to win the race! You can collect money by completing missions, and spend it on skins, upgrades and new cars. Play the Free Ride to collect diamonds and unlock an even cooler secret car. There are also other challenging game modes like Career, Hot Chase, and Battle Arena. Can you prove your need for speed and be the best racer in this cyber town?Cyber Cars Punk Racing was created by AYN Games. They make realistic 3D racing and driving games. This is their fist game on Poki!

