Cursed Treasure is an epic tower defense game that you can play in your browser on desktop or mobile, created by IriySoft. Do you have what it takes to protect your gems? Strategically place and build towers to defend your gems from your enemies! Wave by wave, the greedy heroes of the Kingdom will come to try and steal your precious jewels. Play Cursed Treasure on Poki and cast spells and use your high ground advantage to defeat the treasure seekers. Upgrade and replace your towers to keep your gems safe and sound.Controls:Mouse/touch controls - Place towers and cast spellsAbout the creator:Cursed Treasure is created by IriySoft, based in Russia. They are also the creators behind Biker Street, Gods of Arena, Highwayman, Road of Fury 2, and more!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cursed Treasure. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.