Cubinko is a puzzle game developed by Neomaze. Drag and rotate ink blocks to assemble chains. Once you've assembled three or more of the same block type, you will clear the pieces off the board and earn points. Enjoy the satisfying experience of fitting the pieces perfectly into their corresponding slots and watch the colors blow up as you win the game. Block out some time and play the ultimate block puzzle game Cubinko!Make consecutive chains using the same type of block. Rotate blocks - Left mouse buttonMove blocks - Click and dragCubinko was created by Neomaze. Play their other game Line Up: Dots! for free on Poki!

