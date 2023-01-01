Crazy Party is a town management game that features a collection of multiplayer mini games. You start by managing a small village that has some Cutie residents living in it. Accept mini game challenges from your neighbours or challenge them yourself. There are a variety of mini games like Sumo, Bite the Butt, Ice Racing, Tug of War, Rocket Battle, Fishing, Jump the Rope, FoFrogger, and more! You can play them solo or with your friends. You can spend the money you've earned from mini games on gorgeous customization items and skins. In the town view, you can also manage your resources to develop your dream village. Complete missions, spin the reward wheel, unlock achievements, recruit new Cuties be the best mayor this town has ever seen!Select a mini game using your mouse and follow the on-screen instructions.Crazy Party is created by Cute Army. Play their other stealthy platform game on Poki: A Cat StoryYou need an internet connection to play Crazy Party on Poki.You can play Crazy Party on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.Yes, Crazy Party is completely safe to play.

