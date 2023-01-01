Crazy Freekick
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Crazy Freekick app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Score goals for thousands of points in Crazy Freekick! This soccer game lets you play on teams from Argentina, Germany, Italy, Brazil, England, and France. There are two aiming meters that determine whether you score or miss. Keep kicking to earn higher bonuses!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Crazy Freekick. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Heads Arena: Euro Soccer
poki.com
Crazy Pig Simulator
poki.com
Penalty Shooters 2
poki.com
Super Soccer Star 2
poki.com
Let Will Grigg Play
poki.com
Flicking Soccer
poki.com
Foot Chinko
poki.com
Bubbles 2
poki.com
Soccer FRVR
soccer.frvr.com
Four in a Row
poki.com
Swipe Basketball
poki.com
Heads Arena: Soccer All Stars
poki.com