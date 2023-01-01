Cover Orange is a puzzle platform game where you must rearrange objects to cover our orange friends and protect from the impending acid rain. A deadly, genetically modified rain cloud of fruit-dissolving vapour is heading for the orange capital of the world. You must drag every object at your disposal and drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges. Use your wits to create barriers that will save the maximum amount of oranges. Save every small, orange, spherical guy you can find in the game and earn their undying love. Cover Orange combines realistic game physics, enduring levels, vibrant colours and laugh out loud animations. Go ahead and give it a try. It’s time to pump up the juice in a game made from pure orange concentrate!Use your finger, mouse or keyboard to position the various objects at your disposal, and drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges.Move chest - WASD, Arrow keys or the pointerDrop chest - Space barCover Orange was created by Johnny-K. Play their other game on Poki: Cover Orange: JourneyThe music in Cover Orange was made by Eduard Tziselsky, also composer for the tv-show "Village of Fools".Cover Orange is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cover Orange. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.