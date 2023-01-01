Cover Orange: Wild West is a puzzle platform game where you must stack objects to cover our orange friends and protect from the impending acid rain. Our citrusy hero is back for more action, but this time we're in the far west. Drag every object the game lets you and drop them drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges while the angry cloud passes over them. Don't forget to grab the hidden star in every level! Share Cover Orange: Wild West with family and friends, so you can experience these entertaining puzzles together!Throughout each level, you must place down stage elements to alter the environment and protect oranges from the acid rain of an evil cloud. These stage elements may vary in any way, from a triangular block to spiked balls that destroy ice to the oranges themselves. Use your finger, mouse or keyboard to position the various objects at your disposal, and drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges.Move chest - WASD, Arrow keys or the pointerDrop chest - Space barCover Orange: Wild West was created by Johnny-K. Play their other puzzle platform games on Poki: Cover Orange, Cover Orange: Space, Cover Orange: Journey and Cover Orange: GangstersYou can play Cover Orange: Wild West online without downloading or installing for free using your desktop and mobile devices on Poki.

