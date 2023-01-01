Cover Orange: Journey is a puzzle platform game where you must stack objects to cover our orange friends and protect from the impending acid rain. Drag various objects at your disposal and drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges. The menacing cloud will soon pass by. Make sure to grab the hidden star when this happens! There are hundreds of levels, many customization options, a story that involves pirates, memorable "Eureka!" moments, and even time traveling in Cover Orange: Journey! Play this game with family and friends to solve these fun riddles together!Throughout each level, you must place down stage elements to alter the environment and protect oranges from the acid rain of an evil cloud. These stage elements may vary in any way, from a triangular block to spiked balls that destroy ice to the oranges themselves. Use your finger, mouse or keyboard to position the various objects at your disposal, and drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges.Move chest - WASD, Arrow keys or the pointerDrop chest - Space barCover Orange: Journey was created by Johnny-K. This is their first game on Poki!Cover Orange: Journey has over 300 levels!You can play Cover Orange: Online without downloading or installing for free using your desktop and mobile devices on Poki.

Website: poki.com

