Cookin' Truck is a cooking management game created by Spirkop. Have you ever wanted to run your own food truck? Then Cookin' Truck is the game for you! Stock your truck and add recipes to attract as many customers and sales as possible. But be careful! You'll need to manage your food, cash, and time wisely. Keep people coming back for more and you'll stay in business! Mismanage your inventory and your cookin' days could be over! Controls: Mouse - Click to play About the creator: Cookin' Truck is created by Spirkop based in France.

