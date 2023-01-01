Cookie Master is a simulation game where you design and decorate various types of cookies and sell them to your customers. Try to serve creations that align with customers' wishes, and you will become a prominent cookie master in no time! As you progress in the game, you will gain access to better tools to customize your desserts even more. Put on your chef hat and grab all your kitchen tools, because Cookie Master is the best way to create your dream cookies without messing up real kitchens. Have fun and don't forget to show your friends your awesome creations!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.Cookie Master is created by FOMO Games. Check out their other games Doctor Hero, Perfect Peel and Screw Factory on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cookie Master. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.