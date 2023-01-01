WebCatalogWebCatalog
Conveyor Deli is a cute restaurant game where two brothers have a sandwich-bar. Your goal is to make customers happy by serving them sandwiches. Be careful: as it becomes busy the pace of ordering sandwiches is increased and it becomes harder to serve them in time.Press space at the right time to serve the sandwich and make it end up on the plate of the customer.Conveyor Deli was created by Gametapas.

