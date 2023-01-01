Combat Online (Combat 5) is a fast-paced, first person multiplayer shooter game created by NadGames. The game is a follow up to the original hit Combat Reloaded. Combat Online features the same awesome action-packed battles you know and love. This is visually one of the most advanced games available onlineJoin different types of game-modes such as FFA, CTF or Team Battle. >Enter a variety of arenas to face off against players from around the world. Not finding an arena that's challenging enough for you? In Combat Online you can create your own arenas in the map editor. Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate combat champion?Combat Online a.k.a. Combat 5 is created by NadGames, based in Mexico. They are also the creators of Combat Reloaded and Combat Reloaded 2.

Website: poki.com

