Color Car is a colorful skill game where you need to drive through each level while only touching white! Created by KasSanity, play Color Car on Poki and see how many levels you can get through. Touch any color but white and your game is over. Take advantage of power-ups like TNT, portals, and more to help you finish. How far can your color car go?Controls:Left/right arrow keys - Steer left/rightSpace - RestartAbout the creator:Color Car is created by KasSanity, based in Canada. They are also the creator of KnockOff, Dashy Square, and more!

Website: poki.com

