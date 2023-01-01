Coil is a puzzle game created by Nitrome. Your objective is to guide an electric snake towards the exit of the level. The snake starts small and gets bigger every time you feed it the energy blocks scattered all across the level. There are many obstacles in this game and gravity is also one of them. That’s why you must calculate the snake’s movements carefully in order not to fall down. Pay attention to the fact that the snake’s electricity activates certain triggers on the map when it touches them. Can you finish all of the levels and get large enough to power the entire planet?Use the WASD or arrow keys to slither about. Eat the energy blocks to grow and touch the puzzle blocks to power them.Coil was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Cave Chaos, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos 2, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

