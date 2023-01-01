City Car Driving: Stunt Master

City Car Driving Simulator: Stunt Master is a car game created by BoneCracker Games. This game puts you inside some pretty amazing cars that you get to drive through a big city. Avoid traffic, avoid cops, and do stunts – that’s the ultimate goal of this game. Throughout the city, there are tons of big jumps, loops, and tons of places to drift. Each trick or drift you complete increases your points meter. With these points, you can unlock new, better, and faster cars. And if you don't want to do stunts, you can simply enjoy driving around the city. This is the realistic car driving game you've been waiting for.Vehicle Control: WASD or Arrow KeysHand Brake: Space BarTurn Signals: Q (left) or E (right)Headlights: LStart or Stop the Car: INitrous Boost: FChange Camera View: CPause: EscapeCity Car Driving: Stunt Master is created by BoneCracker Games. Play their other car racing games on Poki: burnout-drift, Burnout Drift: Hilltop, Burnout Drift: Seaport Max and Toy Car Simulator

