Chess Grandmaster is a board game created by Ravalmatic. This game puts a new twist to the chess we know and love with two different game modes: Classic matches against a custom AI, and Chess Problems. Classic chess matches will allow players to choose the difficulty of the rival. Besides the Quick Match mode, Chess Grandmaster features more than 1,000 assorted puzzles in total. Are you ready to be the most famous chess grandmaster?Use the appropriate moves of the chess pieces to check-mate your opponent.Chess Grandmaster is created by Ravalmatic. Play their other games for free on Poki: Merge Cakes, foot-chinko, Cricket Hero, Battleships Armada, Mafia Billiard Tricks and basket-champ

Website: poki.com

