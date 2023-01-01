Cheese Dreams is a fun platform game where you play as a bouncy cheese wheel. Beware of enemies ! Let nothing stop you in your quest of gathering stars and clearing the levels !Cheese Dreams is developed by Nitrome. Every level has different challenges. The game has remained to be popular to this day! Enjoy your cheesy adventures here on Poki!Collect the stars on your way and bounce around to reach the end of the levels.Move - A D or Arrow KeysCheese Dreams was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki:

