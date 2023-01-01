CATS - Crash Arena Turbo Stars

C.A.T.S. (Crash Arena Turbo Stars) is the ultimate robot fighting battle game. You play C.A.T.S. by assembling your own robot and fighting other cats to move on in the tournament. Pick up new parts for each battle, constantly improving and upgrading your bot. Outsmart your opponents to win and prove you have the ultimate fighting machine in the CATS game. We connected with Zeptolab and brought the game to web so you can now play this app online exclusively on Poki.Mouse - Click to assemble your robot and play.C.A.T.S. is created by ZeptoLab, based in Russia. They are also the creators of the famous Cut The Rope series.

