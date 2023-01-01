WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cats Love Cake 2

poki.com

Cat Loves Cake 2 is a skill/platform game made by DoubleDutch Games. You play as a bouncy cat character and you have to bounce your way through the leve to reach the delicious cake ! Beware of the spikes and traps on the way ! Unlock more and more playable animals as you complete levels. If you fail a couple times, the level will show you the perfect route to take. Can you finish all levels and unlock all playable characters?Controls are displayed in-gameMove - Left and Right arrow keysThere are a ton of unique Cats Love Cake 2 characters in the game to unlock. They are all designed after animals.Cats Love Cake 2 was created by DoubleDutch Games. Cats Love Cake 2 is the sequel of the famous Cats Love Cake !Cats Love Cake 2 is free to play on Poki.Cats Love Cake 2 is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

