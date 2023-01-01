Cat Room Blast is a casual puzzle game created by Volkan Turan. Help our adorable cat fix its apartment up by solving various puzzles with satisfying animations. You can start by applying new wallpapers and tiles, soon you'll buy new furniture and even install new floors to the apartment! Intelligently mixing the home decoration genre with puzzle games, Cat Room Blast is a refreshing take on the classic match-3 experience. Go ahead and try it yourself, we promise you’ll have a blast in this cat’s room.Use your left mouse button or finger to choose a puzzle tile.Cat Room Blast is created by Volkan Turan. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

