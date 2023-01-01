Castle Woodwarf is an idle simulation game where you are in charge of thriving a Dwarven community. Use your strategical skills to determine your clan's priorities such as lumberjacking, fishing, gathering, and protection. You also have a dragon underneath your village that you must keep from the horde of enemies approach every now and then. Once you've trained a dwarf, they will work on resources on their own. So start by recruiting some dwarves for cutting trees, catching fish, upgrading your castle and the environment. Certain upgrades will make your dwarves consume more food, so always keep in mind to balance out all the necessities and always have enough fish. Go ahead and show every other dwarf how to run a community!Make improvements - Click or tap on an upgrade to purchase itHire a Fisher dwarf who will automatically travel to water and fish for food, or hire a Lumberdwarf who will chop down trees for wood. You can also collect these materials and food with a gather dwarf.Castle Woodwarf was created by Domo Games, a game development studio based in Croatia. This is their first game on Poki!Castle Woodwarf is free to play on Poki.Castle Woodwarf is playable on your phone and computer.

