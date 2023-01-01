Castle Fight With Buddies

WebCatalogWebCatalog
poki.com

Castle Fight With Friends is a multiplayer game that lets you fight against an online opponent where you shoot each other's castles and army. In front of your castle situated is a cannon that constantly oscillates between the leftmost and rightmost points of the screen. Your job is to fire the cannon when it's the right time so it hits incoming hordes of enemies. Soldiers automatically start attacking the opposing castle as soon as they make it across - so do your best to stop them before they can cross. Play online against real enemies, or create your own private room and invite your friends!Use the space bar or the left mouse click to shoot a cannon ball. If you're on a mobile device, use your finger to tap on the screen instead.Castle Fight With Friends is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Stupid Zombies 2, Castle Blocks, Idle Startup Tycoon, Idle Mining Empire, Idle Money Tree, Stupid Zombies, Classic Solitaire, Ping Pong, Sudoku Village, Tactical Squad, Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing FighterYou can play Castle Fight With Friends for free on Poki.Castle Fight With Friends is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

