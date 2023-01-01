Castle Defender Saga is a battle simulation game where you have to defeat the enemy base before they beat you! Make upgrades to your tower, add extra archers and use buffs to gain an edge over your opponent. Strategically send out your army to counter the enemy and bring victory home! Can you be come the ultimate Castle Defender?Use your mouse to upgrade, purchase, and send out enemies to defeat your foes!Castle Defender Saga is created by MarketJS. Check out some of their other casual games on Poki: Idle Mining Empire, Stupid Zombies and Ludo Hero !

Website: poki.com

