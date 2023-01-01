Steal vehicles and drive around the city! Cars Thief is a GTA clone filled with unique vehicles. You can steal police cars, motorcycles, and unmarked vans. Change the view to steer from a first-person perspective, and transport yourself into a whole new world!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cars Thief. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.