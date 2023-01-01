Car Eats Car: Winter Adventure
poki.com
Car Eats Car: Winter Adventure is the next instalment in the Car Eats Car series, created by Smokoko. This time the adventure takes place in Winter Wonderland. The cars in this game are no ordinary cars, but rather living machines. You get chased by police that try to bust you in the dungeon. You can hit them with your car, or throw bombs at them. Grab some boosts to speed up, and make some high jumps. By earning gems you can buy new cars, or upgrade the one you have. There are even eggs that you can collect in the dungeon. Make sure to go to the menu and let the egg hatch, to gain a brand new car! Can you complete all the levels? Move - arrow keys / WASD Boost - X Bombs - spaceCar Eats Car: Winter Adventure was created by Smokoko. They are known for their awesome car games like the Mad Day series which include Mad Day and Mad Day 2, and also Monsters' Wheels Special and Mad Truck Challenge Special in Monster Truck Games.
