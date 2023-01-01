Cannon Strike is a skill game created by QKY Games. Your objective is to fill the bucket below with the colorful balls in your arsenal. Aim smart, shoot the cannon and fill all the buckets with colors. The balls you can't get into the bucket will deduct points from your final score. Go ahead and share Cannon Strike with your friends to compare your high scores!Click or tap on the screen to shoot balls into the container below. Time your moves and try not to waste any balls.Cannon Strike is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Flipper Dunk, Hero Rescue, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War

