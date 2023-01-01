Cactu-Sama 2 is a puzzle platform game created by Diemorth. Help our cactus friend find his kouhai in the desert by going through waterfalls, spikes, traps, and fickle blocks. Activate and deactivate the obstacle blocks at the right time to pass the levels without drowning. Move over or under the blocks without touching the water and create a clear way out! Can you finish every level before your friends do? Share the game with them and find out!Each block color corresponds to a number: 1, 2, 3 or 4. Press the corresponding number to activate and deactivate blocks. Make sure not to touch the water!Move - Arrow keys or swipeChange block - 1, 2, 3, or 4Cactu-Sama 2 is created by Diemorth. They have another puzzle game on Poki: Cactu-Sama and Frostwing

Website: poki.com

