Burnout Extreme Drift 2 is a 3D car racing game created by Brain Software. Experience the thrill of going full speed and drifting on various tracks at different locations. Competitions in this game will help you earn money, then you can spend that money to buy newer and better cars. Work hard to master the challenging tracks and become the drifting champion of the world. Your need for speed is going to be satisfied with Burnout Extreme Drift 2.Drive - WASD or Arrow keysBrake - Space barBurnout Extreme Drift 2 is created by Brain Software. Play their other car games on Poki: 18 Wheeler Cargo Simulator 2, Fortride: Open World, 2 Player City Racing 2, 2 Player City Racing, Just Park It 12, Extreme Off Road Cars and Car Drift Racers 2

Website: poki.com

