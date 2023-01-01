Burnout Drift: Seaport Max

The drifting madness returns with the third installment in the Burnout Drift series. This time, we’re transported to a vast seaport with containers, ships, cranes, and other obstacles to dodge, jump off, and drift around! Customize your car to match your style and then get to drifting. Pull off as many cool drifts as you can to earn points and cash for more upgrades. Controls: WASD or arrow keys - Drive Space bar - Handbrake C - Change camera view

