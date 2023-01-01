Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn is a driving game where you try to come in first place by leaving your opponents behind using fire, rockets, and other weapons. Either speed up and make them eat your dust, or use your upgradeable car weapons to make them bite the dust! In this action-packed racing experience, you must complete over 25 unique missions all around the city and destroy everything in your path while avoiding getting caught. Make sure to pick up every power-up you see in order to find cool boosts like explosions. And don't forget to unlock new vehicles and upgrades with the money you've earned in the safe house! Do you have what it takes to be the best racer in town?Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn is developed by XFormGames in January 2022. They are the team behind the amazing racing and platform games: hydro-storm-2, Rhino Rush Stampede, Gladiator True Story, rally-point-4, Rally Point 3, Go Kart Go! Ultra!, and Burnin' Rubber 5 XSYou can play Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn for free on Poki.Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn is only playable on your desktop computer for now.

