Bunny Goes Boom is a game where you control a bunny through an upwards platform and avoid obstacles. Tap the sides of your screen to control the bunny's movements, avoid enemies with balloons and try to get as far up as possible!Move - Arrow keys or Left/Right sides of touch screenBunny Goes Boom is created by SnoutUp Games based in Lithuania. You might know SnoutUp Games from swine-themed shooter Cave Blast, beat-'em-up Bacon May Die, sword-fighting pig-battler Pork Chopper and ninja jumping game Ninja Shurican and as well as Iron Snout. Give them all a play on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bunny Goes Boom. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.