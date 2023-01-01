Bullet League

Bulletleague IO is a new platform IO-game in which you have to kill all your enemies. Grab a variety of weapons and collect stones to build obstalces and blocks in the same way as Fortnite! Blast your opponents to heaven!Controls:Move - A/S/DJump - SpaceAim/Shoot - Mouse/ClickSwitch weapons - 1,2,3,4,5

Website: poki.com

