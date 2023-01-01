Bubble Trouble 3 is an arcade bubble shooter game that is also referred to as Bubble Struggle. Your objective is to blow up all the balls on the screen with your trusty harpoon. Stand right under a bubble to shoot your harpoon upwards, and watch the bubble multiply. Now pop the newly emerged bubbles, which will again multiply until they are small enough to be destroyed completely. Pay attention to dodging the bubbles at any cost, as you will lose the round if a bubble touches you. There is a 2-player mode in the third instalment, so you can now enjoy this experience with your friends. This classic flash game sure will feel nostalgic.Bubble Trouble 3 was created by Kresimir Cvitanovic, a game developer based in Croatia. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Bubble Trouble, Bubble Trouble 2You can play Bubble Trouble 3 for free on Poki.Bubble Trouble 3 can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bubble Trouble 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.