Bubble Trouble 2 is an arcade bubble shooter game created by Kresimir Cvitanovic. Help our hero in the trench coat pop many colorful bubbles once again! Stand right under a bubble to shoot your harpoon upwards, and watch the bubble multiply. Now pop the newly emerged bubbles, which will again multiply until they are small enough to be destroyed completely. Pay attention to dodging the bubbles at any cost, as you will lose the round if a bubble touches you. This addictive and legendary flash game is now back on Poki! Can you pop all the bubbles until there are no more?Press the Space bar to use your spike gun.Bubble Trouble 2 was created by Kresimir Cvitanovic, a game developer based in Croatia. Play their other legendary game on Poki: Bubble Trouble

Website: poki.com

