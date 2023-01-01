Bubble Sorting is a puzzle game created by Eagle Games. In this game, your objective is to sort the bubbles by color. Start by moving the bubbles into the right tubes until there is only one color per tube. Bubble Sorting won’t let you place two bubbles with different colors directly next to one another, so you’ll have to think logically and find your own way to sort the bubbles. On each level, you have 5 chances to reverse your decision. So, if you change your mind, you can put the bubble back where it came from. Don't forget to adjust the difficulty settings to find the perfect mode for you, and start sorting!Click on a bubble to select it, then click on a tube to drop the selected ball.Select/Move Bubble - Tap or Left mouse clickBubble Sorting was created by Eagle Games, a game development company based in Switzerland. Play their other puzzle game on Poki: Merge the Numbers

