WebCatalogWebCatalog
Bubble Shots

Bubble Shots

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Bubble Shots app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Bubble Shots is a classic arcade skill game where the objective is to shoot and make disappear as many bubbles as possible. Aim and shoot bubbles, and create groups of more than 3 of the same color to burst them! Use amazing power-ups such as special bubbles and bombs to clear the stage faster. And remember: time is running!Use your mouse to point in the direction you want to shoot, and stack the bubbles in groups of at least 3 of the same color.Point bubble - Hold left click Shoot - Release left clickBubble Shots is created by Bekho Team. Check out some of their other games Golf Champions and Bowling Stars on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bubble Shots. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Fluffy Mania

Fluffy Mania

poki.com

Bubble Shooter

Bubble Shooter

poki.com

Space Bubbles

Space Bubbles

poki.com

Bubble Shooter

Bubble Shooter

poki.com

Super Bubble Shooter

Super Bubble Shooter

poki.com

Panda: Bubble Shooter

Panda: Bubble Shooter

poki.com

Bubble Charms

Bubble Charms

poki.com

Bubble Trouble

Bubble Trouble

poki.com

9 Ball Pool

9 Ball Pool

poki.com

Bubble Shooter

Bubble Shooter

poki.com

Bubble Trouble 3

Bubble Trouble 3

poki.com

Bubbles

Bubbles

poki.com