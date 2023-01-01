Bubble Shooter is based on the original Puzzle Bobble arcade game that was released by Taito in 1994.Pop bubbles until they're all gone! This ball game is the original bubble shooter. Your goal is to clear every bubble from the board. You can earn maximum points by shooting groups of identical bubbles. Try clearing the entire board in just a few shots.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bubble Shooter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.