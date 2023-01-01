Bring me Cakes is a puzzle game that is inspired by the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale. Only here, you have to collect cakes to bring to your grandmother. You can only move in straight lines, so you have to figure out a way to get to the end of the level. Along the way there will be obstacles and dangerous wolves for you to avoid. Puzzle your way through the levels and make Granny happy with your cakes! Use special items like dynamite, a hint by Granny or reversing your last move, to help you along the way. The game features more than 130 levels divided over 3 chapters, the forest, the mine and the ice land.Who created Bring Me Cakes?Bring Me Cakes is created by PotatoJam. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Monster Duo, Numbers, Onet Master, Onet Paradise, and Solitaire Klondike 2.0

Website: poki.com

