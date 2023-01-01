Showcase your Arkanoid skills in Brick Breaker! Move the paddle left and right to keep the ball in play. You must react quickly to hit the ball as it bounces on every wall. The goal is to clear every brick!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Brick Breaker. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.