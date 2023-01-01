Breakoid is a new take on the classic block-breaker / Arkanoid game genre with amazing graphics, visuals and sound! Try your hand at the normal mode and see how many levels you can break your way through or test out the endless mode and use special abilities to make your way to the top! If you get too good for the original levels, try out the level editor and create your ultimate block-breaking extravaganza! Use the mouse to move the paddle side-to-side to hit the ball. On mobile, click on the paddle then swipe on the screen to move around!Breakoid is created by Supernice.Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

