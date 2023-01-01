Break the Siesta is an action platformer where you traverse obstacle-filled levels and eat peppers to stay awake. You have a mysterious disease that makes you fall asleep if you don't get your spice intake. Climb up the platform where a huge delicious pepper awaits you in each level. Small peppers are your friend, water and milk drops are your worst enemy. Are you ready for a game that spices things up? Go on this yummy adventure to taste every type of hot pepper in existence from the lowest Scoville Scale to the highest!Jump - Space bar, mouse click, or tapBreak the Siesta is created by havana24. Play their other skill games on Poki: Tired to Fall and KlungYou can play Break the Siesta for free on Poki.Break the Siesta can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Break the Siesta. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.