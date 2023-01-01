Brain Test 3: Tricky Quests is a puzzle game with dozens of tricky questions and puzzles accompanied by colorful characters with original stories. In the third instalment in this brain exercise series, the new puzzles let you take part in the adventure and shape the story. Defeat criminals, sneak past henchmen, fly planes, make potions, face mummies, and much more! You must think on your feet and outside the box to solve these creative riddles. Everything you see on the screen could be the secret hint to solve the problem. Train your brain with Brain Test 3: Tricky Quests and show your friends that you are a true genius!Use your mouse cursor or finger to select, drag and move objects around.Brain Test 3: Tricky Quests was created by Unico Studio, a game development studio based in the United States. Play their other thinking games on Poki: Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Brain Test 2: Tricky Stories, Who Is?, Word City Crossed, Word City Uncrossed, 4 Pics 1 Word and Word MonstersYou can play Brain Test 3: Tricky Quests on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.Brain Test 3: Tricky Quests has over 40 levels, plus several secret bonus levels.Yes. Click or tap on the magnifying glass icon to display hints. Every level has different amounts of hints.Click or tap on the rewarded video icon at the bottom of the page to skip a level you're stuck in.Alyx is our protagonist and the main heroine of the third Brain Test game.Alyx is trying to get the six power gems in order to save her dying father.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Brain Test 3: Tricky Quests. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.