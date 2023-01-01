Brain Quiz 3D
poki.com
Brain Quiz 3D is an entertaining puzzle game where you put your logic skills to the test. Think outside the box and don't forget about trick questions! The game's stages are designed to challenge your wits in a cute, stylish way.Use your mouse/trackpad to follow the game's instructions and solve the puzzle.Brain Quiz 3D is created by KasSanity, based in Canada. They are also the creator of KnockOff, Dashy Square, and more!
