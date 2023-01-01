BoxRob 2 is a puzzle platform game where you load cargo onto a truck with your forklift that's more flexible and dynamic than ever! In order to complete a level, you need to collect all the boxes and drop them into their appropriate slot. Some levels are easy and you are just driving around to collect the boxes, but as you proceed in the game the levels become harder. Perform special moves or follow sequences to solve the puzzle and complete the level. Share BoxRob 2 with your friends and compare your high scores. Don't forget to play the first game in the series, BoxRob!Move left/right - A/DJump - WPick up boxes - Tap or left mouse button clickBoxRob 2 was created by 7Spot Games. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: BoxRob, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, Duo Vikings, Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings 3, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2, ZOOM-BE 3, Truck Loader, Truck Loader 4, and Truck Loader 5BoxRob 2 is free to play on Poki.BoxRob 2 is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

