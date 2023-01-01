Box Tower is a puzzle game in which the player has to stack the blocks as precisely as possible to make the tower taller and beat his high score. Stop the block at the exact moment and try to avoid breaking the block into smaller pieces. Keep a good rhythm and create the tallest tower you can! How far can you get?Stop the block when it’s just above the previous one to stack them Stop the block and stack it - SpacebarBox Tower was created by Codethislab.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Box Tower. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.