Box Kid Puzzles is a 2D puzzle game created by T-Rex Interactive where the player must escape from different labyrinth-like rooms. Join this little cardboard Box Kid and help him discover the secrets of a mysterious toy company. Solve the mazes, get all the keys, avoid traps and enemies... and discover where this adventure takes you! Unleash your creativity with Box Kid Puzzles!Move - WASD or Arrow KeysRewind - Back/Erase KeyAbout the creator: Box Kid Puzzles was created by T-Rex Interactive. This is their first game here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

